car description

Volkswagen T2 Combi 1976 sunroof, in very good condition Originally in Holland delivered VW in the fabulous Niagara Blau paint with white roof. The car has fully new interior in grey leather with blue piping. The T2 combi has an original VW sunroof. Technically very well maintained and drives great. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.