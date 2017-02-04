Volkswagen - T1 Split window bus - 1974

car description

Volkswagen T1 1974 in good conditionThe Volkswagen T 1 is perhaps the world’s best-known bus (van), whether it is the delivery van version or the minibus (microbus) version. The delivery van was built by Volkswagen in 1950 and quickly became a regular on the roads.The ‘Bulli’, as it was also called, was built in Germany until 1967. However, the bus was still manufactured in Brazil until 1975. The versatile bus is loved worldwide among classic car enthusiasts. This bus, finished in beige, is in good condition. The car is equipped with an original 1496 cc engine that delivers 46 HP. All this is operated by means of a 4-speed manual gearbox. The interior of the bus is reupholstered and it can accommodate approximately 8 passengers. The Volkswagen bus is in good technical condition.This T1 comes with Brazilian papers, import duties have been paid. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Waalwijk, The Netherlands.