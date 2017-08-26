Volkswagen - T1 Split screen van 1500 - 1975

car description

Brazilian Volkswagen T1 Vintage 1975Engine 1500cc Brazilian titleEU import duties already paid. Work performed:InspectionHeadlights eu 4 new tyresBrake system Welding on jack stands, box girders and middle beams. Because of shipping the battery, oil and gasoline are taken out. This has to do with dangerous substances. The car can be viewed and picked up in Monster, The Netherlands