Volkswagen - T1 Split screen van 1500 - 1975

€18,000 - €23,400 (£16,666.20 - £21,666.06)
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Brazilian Volkswagen T1 Vintage 1975Engine 1500cc Brazilian titleEU import duties already paid. Work performed:InspectionHeadlights eu 4 new tyresBrake system Welding on jack stands, box girders and middle beams. Because of shipping the battery, oil and gasoline are taken out. This has to do with dangerous substances. The car can be viewed and picked up in Monster, The Netherlands

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307821
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Volkswagen > T1
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

