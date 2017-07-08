Volkswagen - T1 Samba De Luxe - 1965

car description

A very original Volkswagen T1 Samba from 1965.In very good condition.Original Samba!Inspection or Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection: Valid until 08-07-2017 Papers: Dutch registration AR-98-60 Year of production: 1965 Odometer reading: 63,754 miles Fuel type: Petrol. Colour: Red/White Engine: 1.493 cc 4 cylinder Power: 50 HP Transmission: Manual Condition of maintenance: Car is in very good condition, engine runs excellent, drives properly.Paintwork condition: Very good, Two tone. - Once repaintedOriginal Samba De Luxe van, the van is unrestored, upholstery has been renewed and the van has been repainted, excellent condition, Safari front Windows, sun roof, 21 windows.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Musselkanaal, The Netherlands. Bids exclude transport and export, unless otherwise specified.