Volkswagen > T1

The T1 was produced in Germany until 1967, however, the T1 still was made in Brazil until 1975. This beautiful kombi from 1975 was found by accident, hidden in a barn behind closed doors and covered under a plastic. The proud owner was able to manage a 'placa preta' which means a black licence plate. Only oldtimers with more than 85% of originality will receive this special licence plate, which makes it very interesting as a collectors item because of it's historic value. This kombi is in a very good shape. New paint, engine working perfect and many other.
