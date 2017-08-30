loading Loading please wait....
Volkswagen T1

€39,900 (£36,951.39)
car description

The T1 was produced in Germany until 1967, however, the T1 still was made in Brazil until 1975. This beautiful kombi from 1975 was found by accident, hidden in a barn behind closed doors and covered under a plastic. The proud owner was able to manage a 'placa preta' which means a black licence plate. Only oldtimers with more than 85% of originality will receive this special licence plate, which makes it very interesting as a collectors item because of it's historic value. This kombi is in a very good shape. New paint, engine working perfect and many other.

More information on: www.kucarfa.nl

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308800
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > T1
  • Vehicle sub type
    VAN
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1975
  • Mileage
    46000 mi
  • Engine Size
    1.9
Stephensonweg 13
Gorinchem, 4207 HA, Zuid-Holland
Netherlands

