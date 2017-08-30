Volkswagen > T1

car description

The T1 was produced in Germany until 1967, however, the T1 still was made in Brazil until 1975. This beautiful kombi from 1975 was found by accident, hidden in a barn behind closed doors and covered under a plastic. The proud owner was able to manage a 'placa preta' which means a black licence plate. Only oldtimers with more than 85% of originality will receive this special licence plate, which makes it very interesting as a collectors item because of it's historic value. This kombi is in a very good shape. New paint, engine working perfect and many other.



More information on: www.kucarfa.nl