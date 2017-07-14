loading Loading please wait....
Volkswagen T1 Deluxe 1964 body-off restored Fully body-off restored 1964 Volkswagen T1 Deluxe. The Volkswagen has beautiful two-tone paint in het colours mint green and beige. The beautiful interior has green-white leatherette and offers space for 8 persons. The Volkswagen has an original and fully revised 1600 CC engine. The VW is in top condition. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

left-hand-drive volkswagen t1 deluxe 1964 green 1600cc restored german

  • Ad ID
    404446
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > T1
  • Year
    1964
POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

