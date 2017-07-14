loading Loading please wait....
SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Volkswagen T1 bus, 15 windows, 1975 in beautiful and good condition 1975 VW T1 bus with 15 windows. Paint is baby blue with white bumpers and black skaï interior, a very nice combination on this 9 seats bus. The bus is in a good and beautiful condition. The car has a 1500 CC engine and a 4 speed manual gearbox, both in good condition. When you are looking for a beautiful and technically goot VW T1, ready for driving, than this one is a good choice. Car has Brasilian title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

left-hand-drive volkswagen t1 bus 1975 blue 4-speed manual german

  • Ad ID
    408707
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > T1
  • Year
    1975
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

