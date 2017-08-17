Volkswagen T1 Bus 1975

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Volkswagen T1 Bus, 15 windows, 1975 in good condition The best known bus is the Volkswagen T1. This bus has 15 windows. This example was delivered in 1974 and both the in- and outside are in a beautiful, good and well maintained condition. The car has two-tone paint in colour light blue with beige and a black interior. Really a great combination on the ‘hippy-bus’. The car has the original 1500 CC 4 cyl boxer engine and manual gearbox. Shifts gear and drives good. Car has Brasilian title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.