Volkswagen T1 Bus 1972

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Volkswagen T1 1972 Samba Look Recently this fabulous Volkswagen T1 was provided with new paint. The beautiful red-white combination is great to see. This VW has the original Samba windows, Safari windshield and a fabulous sunroof. Not only the exterior was restored but the interior is brandnew also. The completely new interior has brown leather with white piping and is perfect in detail. Technics are fully revised in our workshop and drives great. The complete brake system was renewed and the Volkswagen was provided with a new heating system. This VW T1 Samba Look is a beautiful and perfect driving bus. Car has Brasilian title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.