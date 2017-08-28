loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Volkswagen T1 Bus 1967

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT VW T1 11 windows bus 1967 with revised engine Great project this 1967 Volkswagen T1 11-windows bus. Direct imported from California. Very good projectbus for easy restoration. With revised engine. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

Accessories

left-hand-drive volkswagen t1 bus 1967 restored german

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308367
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > T1
  • Year
    1967
Email Dealer >>

Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed