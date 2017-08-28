Volkswagen T1 Bus 1967

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT VW T1 11 windows bus 1967 with revised engine Great project this 1967 Volkswagen T1 11-windows bus. Direct imported from California. Very good projectbus for easy restoration. With revised engine. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.