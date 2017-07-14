loading Loading please wait....
Volkswagen T1 Bus 1965

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Volkswagen T1 1965 15 windows in beautiful and good condition 1965 VW T1 with 15 windows. The car has two-tone paint, red metallic with white. Both the in- and outside of the car are in a beautiful and good condition. The bus has 8 seats and beige with red interior. Technics fully checked and in very good condition. The 1493 CC 4 cyl boxer engine and the manual gearbox are in a very good condition also. Really a great bus for the fans. Even suited for commercial purposes. So, when you are looking for a beautiful VW T1 ready tot drive, than this car is a good choice. Car has Brasilian title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

  • Ad ID
    408743
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > T1
  • Year
    1965
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

