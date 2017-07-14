car description

Volkswagen T1 Bus 1964, restored, concours condition as new The original German Volkswagen T1 busses were built from 1960 till 1967. This is a 1964 Volkswagen T1 ‘delivery van’. Recently the bus was fully body off restored and painted in colour Perlweiss (L87). No savings were made to get this bus in concourscondition. The 1200 CC engine and the manual gearbox are fully revised also. Technics in condition as new. When you are looking for an original Volkswagen T1 as new, this one is a good choice. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.