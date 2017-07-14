loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Volkswagen T1 Bus 1964

Photos Map

car description

Volkswagen T1 Bus 1964, restored, concours condition as new The original German Volkswagen T1 busses were built from 1960 till 1967. This is a 1964 Volkswagen T1 ‘delivery van’. Recently the bus was fully body off restored and painted in colour Perlweiss (L87). No savings were made to get this bus in concourscondition. The 1200 CC engine and the manual gearbox are fully revised also. Technics in condition as new. When you are looking for an original Volkswagen T1 as new, this one is a good choice. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

Accessories

left-hand-drive volkswagen t1 bus 1964 manual restored german

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408748
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > T1
  • Year
    1964
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!