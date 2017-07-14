Volkswagen T1 1965

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Volkswagen T1 Samba 1965 21 windows very good condition VW T1 Samba ‘Sunroof Deluxe’ with 21windows originally delivered in France in 1965. The green paint, the chrome and the grey interior are in a very good restored condition. This most luxurious model of the T1 has a (green mohair) sun roof, the famous Samba windows, original roof rack and the fully original seats in the bus. This bus is one of the few Walk Through Samba busses ever delivered. Original Samba busses like these are hard to find. This is a beautiful T1 Samba well worth the effort. Car has French title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.