Volkswagen T1 1962

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- VW T1 panelvan 1962 projectcar This 1962 Volkswagen T1 needs full restoration. A nice project to build your own dreamcar. Car has European title and european mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.