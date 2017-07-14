Volkswagen - Scirocco 2 GT - Year of construction 1984

car description

Up for auction: A Volkswagen Scirocco 2 GTBrand: Volkswagen Model: Scirocco Running performance: 158,000 kmDate of first registration: 12.12.1984Sports coupeNumber of Owners: 1Power: 75 hpDisplacement: 1,598 ccPetrol engineManual 4-speed transmissionOriginal condition without any tuning modificationsRadio“Marsrot” (Mars red)No other extrasThe car comes from its first owner, and it’s in original condition, without any tuning work, which has almost always been performed in these models.The mileage of 158,000 km is verifiable through repair invoices from the last decades.The vehicle has been deregistered for a few years now, the rear wheel arches have been welded, but not repainted.This Scirocco drives, but it should nevertheless be picked up with a trailer due to the long standing period.Please take a look at the car before placing a bid.With a little work, you can have a nice original Scirocco 2 GT with full history and without tuning modifications.The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in 32479 Hille, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.