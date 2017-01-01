loading Loading please wait....
2010 Volkswagen Polo Sel Dsg 5dr

POA
car description

Full service hsitory + 17in Boavista Alloy Wheels, Pearlescent Paint, Heat Insulated Tinted Glass From B Pillar Back, Air Conditioning, Climatic Semi - Automatic Control, Alarm with Interior Protection, Heat Insulating Green Tinted Glass, Tyre Pressure Indicator, Display Loss in Tyre Pressure, Drivers and Front Passengers Whiplash-Optimised Head Restraints, RCD 310 Radio/MP3 Compatible CD Player AUX-in Socket for Connection to an External Multimedia Source, 7J x 16in Navarre Alloy Wheels with 215/45 R16 Tyres and Anti-Theft Wheel Bolts, Multifunction Computer (Midline), Electric Windows, Front

Accessories

2010 volkswagen polo sel dsg 5-door alloy-wheels air-con mp3 semi-automatic german automatic

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224490
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Polo
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

