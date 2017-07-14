Volkswagen - kombi T1 panel - 1967

car description

Volkswagen kombi T1 panel from 1967, with trailer Eriba puck from 1978.Van:Manufactured in Germany. Registered as a historic vehicle in Spain. MOT valid until 2018, valid insurance. 1.6 engine with twin carburettor installed and dual exhaust. New exterior and interior restoration, with paint with final and glossy varnish.Fully equipped with electrical system refurbished, second battery installed, LED lighting in all cockpit and engine, charging intake from the cigarette lighter. Modern retro radio, with USB connexion, CD player and audio input. Front speakers. Exterior antenna.New westy equipment, furniture is a reproduction of the original, convertible into a bed for 2 people, matching curtains and covers, new upholstered front seats, special floor rubber, lockers under seats... Furniture with low weight wood and high hardness Formica finishing.Front fire extinguisher. Interior windows with vinyl and led behind. Matching awning and tent westy set, with new fabrics and original awning gadget. Long roof rack to carry kayak, detachable in the front to release kayak. Openable front windows, type safari. New chrome in levers, mirrors and finishes. Hitch trailer ball with electrical connector.Trailer:Eriba puck from 1978, restored both outside and inside. Same paint as in the van, with varnish paint and glossy. All new wiring, with new exterior outlet, interior battery, inverter, connectors of 220 volts, LED lighting interior and exterior with controller, interior fan, furniture interior lighting, new exterior lights, etc.Water installation: tank for clean water, pica and tap. Bed for 3 persons. Fridge. 2-burner kitchen. New wheels. New fabric on the outer tent.The vehicle can be seen and tested in Barcelona, Spain.Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki directly.