Volkswagen - Kever - 1982

Volkswagen Beetle from 1982.This car is in very good technical condition. It shifts, steers and brakes properly.This car is equipped with a revised 1300cc twin port engine block. It has only driven 20,000 km since the revision!The Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection is valid until 06-06-2018.The upholstery is still completely original!Nice car and perfectly suitable for daily use!The upholstery has some entry level damage but can look nice again after a good clean!Naturally, this car has signs of wear throughout.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Schijndel, the Netherlands.
