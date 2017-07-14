Volkswagen - Kever 1303 Cabriolet - 1973

car description

Volkswagen Beetle 1303 Convertible from 1973.Original Beetle convertible, so chassis number starting with 15.The engine starts and drives very well! This is a 1300cc double port engine block!Much was replaced recently, including:-New heat exchangers (left and right)- New exhaust-New exhaust pipes chrome-New rail rod (left and right)-New brake hosesThis car still looks good, definitely a picture!Special colour, namely "Marathon Metallic".The Dutch General Periodic Inspection is new and valid until 02-11-2019.The interior is still in original condition.Absolutely a pleasure to drive in this Volkswagen beetle for at least a normal price!Lately, the prices are on the rise.Naturally this car has traces of use all around and it has been touched up with a spray can here and there.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Schijndel, the Netherlands.