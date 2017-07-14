loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Volkswagen - Kever 1303 Cabriolet - 1973

Photos Map

car description

Volkswagen Beetle 1303 Convertible from 1973.Original Beetle convertible, so chassis number starting with 15.The engine starts and drives very well! This is a 1300cc double port engine block!Much was replaced recently, including:-New heat exchangers (left and right)- New exhaust-New exhaust pipes chrome-New rail rod (left and right)-New brake hosesThis car still looks good, definitely a picture!Special colour, namely "Marathon Metallic".The Dutch General Periodic Inspection is new and valid until 02-11-2019.The interior is still in original condition.Absolutely a pleasure to drive in this Volkswagen beetle for at least a normal price!Lately, the prices are on the rise.Naturally this car has traces of use all around and it has been touched up with a spray can here and there.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Schijndel, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414250
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Kever
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

€13,500 - €17,550 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!