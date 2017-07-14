Volkswagen - Kever 1300 - 1969

car description

A super original Volkswagen Beetle 1300 from 1969.Original Dutch ship with all history available, service booklets and purchase invoice and quotation. ALL HISTORY AVAILABLE, original 57,552 km!Documents: Dutch registrationYear of production: 1969Motor: 1300 4-cylinders Transmission: Manual Odometer reading: 57,552 km, with all the history!Fuel type: Petrol Colour: GreenCondition of maintenance: Car is in good condition, everything is completely original never sprayed or restored. Motor runs excellent and the gearbox shifts smoothly, as it should and in top condition!Condition of paintwork: The paint is completely original ex-factory, so first paint. Condition: in excellent condition considering the age. Options: All history available, spare wheel + tools available, White skai interior, unrestored. Storage rack under the dashboard.This is a very special chance to buy a unique VW Beetle to, everything is original and unrestored. With its full history available from offer to invoice up to and including the last service that is stamped in 2016! The car can be viewed and picked up in Musselkanaal, the Netherlands.