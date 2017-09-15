Volkswagen - Kever 1300 - 1965

car description

Volkswagen Beetle 1300 from 1965.This is a very nice classic.Ready the car technically en drive it as it is, or give it a more thorough refurbishment.Everything's possible with this car!Austrian papers available. The chassis number and corresponding engine number can be found in here. The original engine is still in the car! Unique...The original 1300cc engine was running fine a few years ago.I expect it to run again, add some fuel en turn it on!Some welding required of course, but not an impossible project!This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Schijndel, the Netherlands.