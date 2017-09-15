loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Volkswagen - Kever 1300 - 1965

Compare this car
View Auction
€3,250 - €4,225 (£2,890.55 - £3,757.72)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Volkswagen Beetle 1300 from 1965.This is a very nice classic.Ready the car technically en drive it as it is, or give it a more thorough refurbishment.Everything's possible with this car!Austrian papers available. The chassis number and corresponding engine number can be found in here. The original engine is still in the car! Unique...The original 1300cc engine was running fine a few years ago.I expect it to run again, add some fuel en turn it on!Some welding required of course, but not an impossible project!This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Schijndel, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325577
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Kever
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed