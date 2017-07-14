car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Volkswagen Karmann Ghia coupe 1971 in very good condition The Volkswagen Karmann Ghia was built between 1955 and 1974. The Italien company Ghia designed the car and the German bodyworks company Karmann built it. This is a 1971 VW in colour Irish Green with beige interior. The wooden dashboard, classic steering wheel and the black minilite rims are beautiful details on this car. The car is in excellent condition and ready for lots of driving fun, also because of the wonderful sound of the aircooled boxer engine. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.