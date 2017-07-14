loading Loading please wait....
Volkswagen - Karmann Ghia Coupé 1600 - 1974

car description

DATA- Documents: USA title with Italian customs clearance- Owners: only the last one known from the USA documents- Engine: 1600 ccDESCRIPTIONThe car is in good overall conditions. The body and the bottom are healthy. The paint and the mechanics are in good condition; new interior. Tyres in good condition and slightly larger. Complete with spare wheel and stone chip protection. Sound underbody without rust. Car fitted with radio. American documents (title) from California and proof of Italian customs formalities completion. Please check if the vehicle can be registered in your country.Please note: old paint with some aging signs and scratches.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Magione (Perugia), Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407550
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Karmann-Ghia
€14,400 - €18,720 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

