Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Cabriolet 1969

Volkswagen Karmann Ghia cabriolet 1969 in very good condition This is a fabulous 1969 Volkswagen. The car has marvellous white paint. The Karmann Ghia has the classic dashboard with 3 clocks. The car has a blue leather interior, a great combination with the exterior. The Karmann Ghia convertible is in very good condition and is ready for a lot of driving fun. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.

  • Ad ID
    404455
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Karmann-Ghia
  • Year
    1969
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

