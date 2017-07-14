loading Loading please wait....
Volkswagen Karmann Ghia 1973

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Volkswagen Karmann Ghia coupe 1973 body-off restored This Volkswagen Karmann Ghia coupe has been built in 1973 and is body-off restored. The car has beautiful red paint with chrome accents. The interior of the car is fully renewed and provide with original black skai. This combination is very beautiful. The car has an original 1600CC, 4Cyl, engine and is in very good technic condition. So a very gorgeous and reliable Volkswagen Karmann Ghia for lots of driving fun. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

