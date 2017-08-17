Volkswagen Karmann Ghia 1972

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Volkswagen Karmann Ghia cabriolet 1972 in very good condition The VW Karmann Ghia is a 2 seat sports car, built between 1955 and 1974 as a coupe and convertible. This is an original 1972 Karmann Ghia cabriolet. Both the in- and outside are in a very beautiful and very good condition. The paint has colour Adriatic Blue, with a black interior and a black Sonnenland cabriotop. In the back there is the aircooled 1584 CC 4 cyl Boxer engine and the manual gearbox. Technics are fully checked in our workshop and in excellent condition. When you are looking for a very beautiful Karmann Ghia cabriolet ready to drive, then this one is a good choice. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.