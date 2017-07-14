Volkswagen Karmann Ghia 1971

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Volkswagen Karmann Ghia cabriolet 1971, fully restored This is an original 1971 VW Karmann Ghia convertible. The car is fully restored. Both the in- and outside are in great condition. The combination of the black paint, the red interior with white piping and the ‘white wall’ tyres is magnificent. The original 1598 CC, 4 cyl 48 HP boxer engine is in the back. The car has a 4 speed manual gearbox. The interest for the Volkswagen Karmann Ghia is increasing lately, so this car is not only great to drive, but a good investment also. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.