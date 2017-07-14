Volkswagen - Karmann Ghia - 1971

car description

This Karmann Ghia is totally stainless and comes from the dry Arizona.As a result, the lacquer is dull and would actually have to be sprayed or leave it like this and call it patina.runs and drives well, interior is still very neat, and has the sought after bumpers.The car has of course wear but still looks very good.Engine and the engine compartment look like new with a lot of chromeImport duties and VAT have been paid (you do need to arrange for an inspection by the Dutch Ministry of Transport Industries (RDW) if you want to obtain a Dutch registration number). This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Damwoude, the Netherlands.