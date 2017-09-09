Volkswagen - Karmann Ghia 1600 - 1974

car description

A unique piece of history from Arizona, a Volkswagen Karmann Ghia from 1974 with a nice story!This was the daily driver of the late legend Don Robertson, owner of the famous Gold King Mine, Ghost Town in Jerome, Arizona, in America this eccentric man is a true legend.Mr. Robertson never sold a car from his famous collection when he was still alive and not at all his Karmann Ghia.After his death, through his children we got lucky with the chance to obtain this rarity!Good news was also that his children continue the legacy of their father in Jerome!The Karmann was always driven in Arizona and is therefore still rock hard, chrome and body in a good condition.To maintain the originality and because we just couldn’t do it, we decided to do nothing to this car nothing! Even a shirt, Turtle Wax grooming set, pack of cigarettes and its "Gold king Mine Ghost Town" folders are still in it.I must say he has some imperfections including some stone chips on the nose (see photos) but nothing significant.This is to the new owner to decide what he does but personally I would leave it in this beautiful patina.Car drives and shifts properly, interior is neat, tires like new.So a fun air-cooled copy that anyway is going up in terms of prices, but with this story totally unique .....Buyer will get a photo on canvas of Mr. Robertson with relevant Karmann Ghia for free!Car is on Usa Arizona license (by name of Don Robertson), all customs/import tax is met in Europe.Viewing in Zwanenburg, The Netherlands is possible.