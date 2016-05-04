loading Loading please wait....
A very nice manual Golf R in excellent condition. It is finished in Lapiz Blue Metallic over grey cloth interior. Spec includes: CRUISE CONTROL / XENON LIGHTS / BLUETOOTH / AIR CON / FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS / 18" ALLOYS. The car has full VW service history and is still covered by VW Warranty until June 2018. For more information or to arrange a viewing, please feel free to call or email us.

  • Ad ID
    418416
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Golf
  • Mileage
    15000 mi
£20,950

London, London
United Kingdom

