VOLKSWAGEN GOLF VR6 1993

Ultra Low Mileage Mk3 VR6 Golf.;;Just 37k Miles with Extensive Service History and Enthusiast Owned.;;Original Bill of Sale, Shows Optional Extra's Of Leather Interior, Sunroof and Air Conditioning.;;Vehicle Is In Remarkable Condition and Ready For Its New Owner To Enjoy.;;More Pictures on our website.;;Further details to follow.;;Thanks, Matthew
Unit 4 Actons Walk,, Wigan,
Wigan, WN3 4HN, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom
There ain’t no substitute for cubic inches… is what they used to say, an...
Volkswagen has unveiled the new 306bhp Golf GTI Clubsport S, its most po...