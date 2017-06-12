loading Loading please wait....
VOLKSWAGEN GOLF VR6 1993

£5,499
car description

Ultra Low Mileage Mk3 VR6 Golf.;;Just 37k Miles with Extensive Service History and Enthusiast Owned.;;Original Bill of Sale, Shows Optional Extra's Of Leather Interior, Sunroof and Air Conditioning.;;Vehicle Is In Remarkable Condition and Ready For Its New Owner To Enjoy.;;More Pictures on our website.;;Further details to follow.;;Thanks, Matthew

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283027
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    12/06/2017
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Golf
  • Derivative
    VR6
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    37000 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.792
  • Engine Model
    VR6
Unit 4 Actons Walk,, Wigan,
Wigan, WN3 4HN, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

