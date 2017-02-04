Volkswagen - Golf V5 2.3L - 1990

car description

This is a model from 1990 with French registration. The box has reached 209,500km with a younger engine block (70,000km) and largely reliable (since the swap over 26,000km have been covered). Built by a specialized preparer on a Golf 1.3 from 1990 base with a 2.3 L V5 AQN engine set and a gearbox from 2002. The car is very powerful, the prepared engine produces around 200HP (chain drive engine, not belt). The vehicle has many improvements: Golf G60 front and rear axles, G60 Brakes, Stainless Steel front and rear strut braces, and custom Stainless Steel de-catalyzed exhaust line. The motor wiring harness is simplified with battery holder in the trunk. Stainless steel engine case as are the fuel tank fasteners. The body is in good interior condition with Golf Mk3 Edition blue seats and a D & G steering wheel. (Note the tachometer requires an adjustment). On the exterior we can see wide MIM rims, and GTI Edition One tail lights. The vehicle can be viewed and retrieved near Montélimar, France, and is ready to drive any distance.