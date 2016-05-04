Volkswagen Golf II Hatchback 1984

car description

Volkswagen Golf II 1984, 17.945 km, fully original as new The Volkswagen Golf II was introduced in 1983 and was built till 1982. This is a 1984 Volkswagen Golf in colour Marsrot (LA3A) with grey cloth interior. This Golf from Germany ist fully original and has driven only 17.945 kms, so both the in- and outside are in great condition, as good as new. All the documets, including the service booklet are present. The car has the original 1595 CC, 70 HP engine and automatic gearbox. When you are looking for a fully original Golf II as good as new, than this car is a good choice. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.