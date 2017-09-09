Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S - 3 Door

car description

Specification MAKE Volkswagen MODEL Golf GTI Clubsport S - 3 Door COLOUR Deep Black with Clubsport S Interior - 2 Seater. YEAR 2016/66 MILEAGE 150 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale one of the limited series Golf GTI Clubsport S for sale. Only 150 of these cars came to the UK. All built using the three-door GTI body, this example is finished in Metallic Black with the Clubsport S Interior which comes complete with Bucket Front Seating and no rear Seats. Sold with the balance of its three-year manufacturer's warranty. The Clubsport S is the ultimate expression of the legendary Golf GTI. The front-wheel-drive car’s 2.0-litre TSI engine packs 310 PS, enabling a blistering 7m 49.21 s record lap time around the grueling Nürburgring. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Navigation System, Alarm System with Remote Central Locking, Bucket Seats, Clubsport S Interior, Pretoria Alloy Wheels, Michelin ZR Tyres, DCC - Dynamic Chassis Control, Unique Exhaust System, Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Bluetooth. Topaz Paint Protection Film installed to the nose of the car. Rear Parcel Shelf. TRANSMISSION 6 Speed Manual ENGINE CAPACITY 1984 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 300 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 170 PRI