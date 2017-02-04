Volkswagen - Golf Cabriolet - 1989

car description

Volkswagen Golf Cabriolet from 1989 in very good condition.Registered in Portugal. 1600 cc engine. Registration from 1989-05-18. Production year 1989. 150.000 Km, not verifiable. With regular maintenance.Good paintwork. Extras: Radio and CD player Pionner. Hood in good condition with cover. All original.Upholstery in original condition.The car is in Faro, Portugal. Bids exclude transport or export, unless indicated otherwise. To avoid disappointment, it is advisable to see the vehicle before placing an offer. For a viewing appointment, please contact Catawiki.