Volkswagen - Golf Cabriolet - 1989

€5,600 - €7,280 (£4,992.96 - £6,490.85)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Volkswagen Golf Cabriolet from 1989 in very good condition.Registered in Portugal. 1600 cc engine. Registration from 1989-05-18. Production year 1989. 150.000 Km, not verifiable. With regular maintenance.Good paintwork. Extras: Radio and CD player Pionner. Hood in good condition with cover. All original.Upholstery in original condition.The car is in Faro, Portugal. Bids exclude transport or export, unless indicated otherwise. To avoid disappointment, it is advisable to see the vehicle before placing an offer. For a viewing appointment, please contact Catawiki.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234567
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Golf
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

