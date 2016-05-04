Volkswagen - Golf 1 cabriolet 1.8I - 1993

car description

If you are looking for a neat Golf convertible, than you have arrived at the right lot. A neat Golf in good technical condition, drives and steers properly and is equipped with an electrically controlled top.A very good investment for the future!A solid Golf with a neat interior. The exterior shows some traces of wear here and there, but nothing serious. The car has an electrically controlled top that functions fine.The car is equipped with a 1.8 injection engine connected to a manual 5-speed gearbox. A lovely car that will bring you a lot of joy during days with nice weather. The convertible top is in very good condition and completely leakproof.Information concerning the car: Dutch Period Vehicle Inspection valid until 07-01-2018.Engine displacement: 1.8 injection Fuel type: petrol Odometer reading: 190,450 kmManufacturing year: 1993Transmission: Manual transmission, 5 gears. The car can be viewed in Schijndel, the Netherlands.