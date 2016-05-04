Volkswagen - Golf 1.8 convertible - 1985

car description

This Golf has been restored and professionally painted. Various parts have been renewed: timing belt - cooling fan - battery - gas spring of the trunk.The convertible top is also new including a cover for when the top is down.Radio present, speakers not connected, will be included separately.The car received a maintenance service.This Golf can is available for viewing and is located in Roosendaal, the Netherlands.Dutch periodic vehicle inspection (APK) valid until June 2019. Dutch license - miles odometer.