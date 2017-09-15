loading Loading please wait....
Volkswagen - Golf 1.6 "Memphis" - 1988

€2,600 - €3,380 (£2,312.44 - £3,006.17)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Details:- Valid inspection: yes- Documents: Italian- Colour: metallic dark grey- Engine: 1600 ccDescription:The car has valid inspection until 2019, mechanics always regularly maintained and it is in very good condition as well as the bodywork and interior, despite it is 29 years old.It had only one owner until last year (just two changes of ownership), always stored in garage. Next year it will turn 30 years and will fully enjoy tax and insurance benefits for classic cars. Note: Two slight dents on right front fender and rear crosspiece.This vehicle can be viewed and collected in Messina, Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325374
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Golf
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

