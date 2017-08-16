loading Loading please wait....
VOLKSWAGEN GOLF 1.3 5dr

car description

Type: Used Year: 1990 Make: VOLKSWAGEN Model: GOLF Trim: 1.3 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 71100 Engine Size: 1272 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

Tornado, This VW Golf MK2 Is In Totally Original Unspoilt Condition And Would Not Take Much To Be A Show Winner !!, 1 month warranty, 2 owners, Next MOT due 17/08/2018, Last serviced on 16/08/2017 at 71,099 miles, Service history, Good bodywork, Interior - Good Condition, Tyre condition Good, 5 seats, Spare Key,A Folder Full Of History,Old Tax Discs And Old Mots ,Must Goto A Good Home ,Sorry No Offers Or PX,, 3,000

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406759
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Golf
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    71100 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1272
  • Engine Model
    1272
£3,000

Vee Dub Services Ltd
Leicester, LE73FP, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

