Offered for sale is a 1.8L 1991 Volkswagen Golf GTI manual that has been with the current owner for the last 2 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 107/135. Further details to Follow......... Exterior: 5/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/volkswagen-golf-gti-8371.