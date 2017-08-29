2016 Volkswagen Golf R 5dr

1 OWNER + FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS + A/C + CLIMATE CONTROL + ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS + BLUETOOTH + 300 PS + FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, Four wheel-drive, 'Lights On' warning buzzer, 18 inch Cadiz alloy wheels, 3 spoke steering wheel, 6.5 inch colour display screen, 60/40 split folding rear seat, 8 speakers, ACC - Adaptive cruise control with front assist distance monitoring city emergency brake and speed limiter, 2 zone electronic climate control, Alarm, Ambient lighting, Anti-theft wheel bolts, Automatic coming/leaving home lighting function, Automatic dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth Telephone preparation,
2016 volkswagen golf r 5-door 1-owner alloy-wheels air-con bluetooth cruise-control parking-sensor hands-free german
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
