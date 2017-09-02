loading Loading please wait....
2014 Volkswagen Golf R Dsg 5dr

POA
car description

FULL VOLKSWAGEN SERVICE HISTORY + 2 KEYS + PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF + FULL LEATHER INTERIOR + HEATED SEATS + SAT NAV + FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS + ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL + XENONS HEADLIGHTS and LED lights, Bluetooth hands free phone, Electric windows, Air conditioning, Satellite navigation, Parking aid, MP3 player, CD player, Height adjustable driver's seat, Height adjustable passenger seat, Folding rear seats, Child seat points (Isofix system), Sports seats, 18" CIDAZ Alloy Wheels, Power steering, Traction control, Central locking, Alarm, Immobiliser, Driver's airbags, Side airbags, Passenger airbags.

Accessories

2014 volkswagen golf r dsg 5-door alloy-wheels airbag air-con bluetooth cruise-control fsh heated-seats immobiliser isofix mp3 parking-sensor power-steering sat-nav sunroof traction-control xenon semi-automatic hands-free german automatic

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309729
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Golf
  • Derivative
    R
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

