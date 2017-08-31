2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI R 4MOTION 5dr DSG

FULL VW Serivice History, Full Leather Interior, HEATED Seats, PARK ASSIT (VERY RARE OPTION), ELECTRIC SUNROOF, REVERSE PARKING CAMERA, Front and Rear PARKING Sensors, Touch Screen SAT NAV, electric FOLDING MIRRORS, aux-in socket in front centre console, 18" Alloys, Air conditioning - 2 zone electronic climate control, Cruise control, Multi Function Steering Wheel, DAB Digital radio, Bi-Xenon Headlights, 4WD. 5 seats
2010 volkswagen golf 2000cc tsi r 4motion 5-door dsg 4wd alloy-wheels air-con cruise-control heated-seats parking-sensor sat-nav sunroof xenon semi-automatic german automatic
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
A limited edition run of VW Golf-themed postage stamps has been launched...
There ain’t no substitute for cubic inches… is what they used to say, an...