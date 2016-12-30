loading Loading please wait....
2010 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI R 4MOTION 5dr DSG

POA
car description

FULL VW Serivice History, Full Leather Interior, HEATED Seats, PARK ASSIT (VERY RARE OPTION), ELECTRIC SUNROOF, REVERSE PARKING CAMERA, Front and Rear PARKING Sensors, Touch Screen SAT NAV, electric FOLDING MIRRORS, aux-in socket in front centre console, 18" Alloys, Air conditioning - 2 zone electronic climate control, Cruise control, Multi Function Steering Wheel, DAB Digital radio, Bi-Xenon Headlights, 4WD. 5 seats

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223972
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Golf
  • Derivative
    R
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

