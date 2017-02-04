loading Loading please wait....
Volkswagen - Derby - 1978

€6,000 - €7,800 (£5,349.60 - £6,954.48)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

This beautiful Derby comes from warm Italy (Rome) and only just arrived in Belgium.Year of manufacture 1978 and (1)26,781 km on the odometer.One of the first Derbies produced.The dry climate has preserved this classic car superbly. The Derby is perfectly healthy, not welded, accident free, really in excellent condition.This classic was recently completely overhauled. The car was resprayed in its original colour because the original paint was completely weathered by the southern sun. This car was also mechanically completely overhauled at the time. Parts were replaced worth nearly € 4,000.The car drives, shifts and brakes perfectly.This VW has all the necessary Italian documents to register it in any European country.The Derby has an ASI certificate. (Italian certificate of conformity for old timers).This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Komen, Belgium.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234591
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Derby
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

