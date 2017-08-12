Volkswagen > Corrado

car description

One of 250 made in Classic Green, this wonderful VR6 Storm has just 60,400 miles and a full service history.



This immaculate car has had 4 previous owners, the last since 2005 who SORNed the car every winter! We have a pile of 16 MOT certificates from over the years and the current test expires on the 24th May 2018 (no advisories). The service book shows 10 stamps (at 8200 miles, 14,800 miles, 18,500 miles, 21,000 miles, 24,000 miles, 29,300 miles, 35,500 miles, 41,850 miles, 50,300 miles and 60,300 miles). The last service was done while under our care at Beadles VW and was a full service and health check costing £300. They recommended new track rod ends and gaitors and new front discs and pads, all of which have been replaced. The car wears Fulder tyres all round (the fronts are new). As the track rods have been replaced the car has undergone a full four wheel alignment. All electrics work (sunroof, spoiler, windows and mirrors, a minor miracle on one of these), the leather is in amazing condition on the seats and door cards and the car comes with two keys and alarm fobs, both of which work. The wheels are newly refurbished and the car has brand new matts front and rear. The car drives perfectly. This must be one of the very best of this very rare car left in existence, a guaranteed future investment. Be quick!



• 60,400 documented miles



• MOT until May 2018



• Immaculate throughout



• All books and lots of documents



We are 30 seconds from junction 2a off the M26 and 5 minutes from junction 2 off the M20. Viewing strictly by appointment. Call us on ANYTIME 07711 645 465 to view. Part exchange considered.