VW Camper RHD

£17,850
This RHD walk-through Devon conversion VW Camper is in very good condition and has had over £16000 spent on it since 2008 making it a strong, robust example that has proven reliability. It has been used for long distance touring over the past few years and has a superb engine and gearbox giving it a more solid feel when driving than is the case with some VW Transporters of this age.

volkswagen camper rhd 1978 german

  • Ad ID
    305446
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Camper
  • Year
    1978
Fenton Barns Retail Village
North Berwick, EH39 5BW, East Lothian
United Kingdom

