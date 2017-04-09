loading Loading please wait....
Volkswagen Camper

£24,995
Tailgate, Twin Sliding Doors, 3 SEATER CAB, Tow Pack, 2-Burner Hob, Sunblind, Sink/Drainer, Television, Double Bed, Service history oh my god I love this van so much it has a story and a history I have never seen before comes with so much spare parts full original roof rack this camper started out life as a fire engine in Germany and was imported into the uk in 2008 owned by a musician then transformed into a beautiful camper van with double rock and roll bed, tv full size awning fridge twin gas hob and sink with pumped water, I have service invoices along with original alarm search light and blue lights I have so much that goes with the camper you will need help loading it, the camper is truly gorgeous the price is £24995 call 01268 281941 ask for Ray or pete to find out more!! you will love it as I do!! genuine camper

  • Ad ID
    257967
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Camper
  • Mileage
    24000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1570
A127 Arterial Road
Billericay, Essex
United Kingdom

