Volkswagen - Cabrio Beetle 15 AB/11 - 1973

€13,300 - €17,290 (£11,829.02 - £15,377.73)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Details:- valid inspection until: July 2018;- number plates and documents: Italian;- owners: 2;- colour: black, with white capote;- engine: 1300 cc.Description:Volkswagen Cabrio Beetle from 1973, inspected, 1285 cc engine and 2 owners. Newly rebuilt engine, new tyres with alloy rims, new original capote canopy, new seats with headrests, new muffler.Note: internal capote and left door.The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Nurri (Cagliari), Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325383
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Beetle
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

