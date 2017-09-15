Volkswagen - Cabrio Beetle 15 AB/11 - 1973

Details:- valid inspection until: July 2018;- number plates and documents: Italian;- owners: 2;- colour: black, with white capote;- engine: 1300 cc.Description:Volkswagen Cabrio Beetle from 1973, inspected, 1285 cc engine and 2 owners. Newly rebuilt engine, new tyres with alloy rims, new original capote canopy, new seats with headrests, new muffler.Note: internal capote and left door.The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Nurri (Cagliari), Italy.
