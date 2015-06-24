Volkswagen-Beetle-type 1300-1970

car description

A nice Volkswagen Beetle for use as a hobby car/daily driver or car for the Sunday.This beetle 1300 model is identified by the church tower rear lights.The Interior of the beetle is in good condition.This beetle drives, switches and brakes properly and is technically in good condition. The 1300cc engine has been replaced with a 1200 cc engineEngine capacity: 1,200 cc Transmission: Manual transmission Year of construction: 1970Colour of the paint: GreyThe car has been updated at some places and has some spots and traces, see photos. The bottom of the car has been maintained it but is hard.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Schijndel, the Netherlands. Bids do not include transport and export, unless indicated otherwise. This is a used vehicle. It is advised to view the vehicle before placing a bid. This to prevent possible disappointment afterwards. Please contact Catawiki for an appointment.